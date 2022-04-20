Proposal could give former grocery store site new life

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is considering a plan to breathe new life into an abandoned property in West Ashley.

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission took up a proposal to transform the former Piggly Wiggly property on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard into a community hub on Monday.

The proposal would bring small businesses, a restaurant with rooftop dining and city offices to the property.

They’re also planning on green space for hosting events and about 230 parking spaces. In all, it’s about 60,000 square feet of development on Sumar Street.

The plan will be presented to the full city council on Tuesday and, if approved, could break ground by the end of the year.

