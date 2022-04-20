Report: Median time between arrest, case resolution in Charleston Co. increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, or CJCC, released their annual report Wednesday, identifying both successes and continued challenges in the criminal justice system in the county.

The CJCC is a council of criminal justice system leaders and community representatives that study trends and challenges and implement strategies to address them.

The report found that the median time between arrest and case resolution in General Sessions Court has significantly increased from 2014, from 415 days to 592 days in 2021, a jump of 177 days, or nearly six months.

“These are people,” Charleston Police Department Capt. Jason Bruder, who is the chairman of the Charleston County CJCC, said. “That’s a person that’s sitting there waiting on average 592 days to find out what the rest of their life is going to be like.”

Kristy Danford, director of the CJCC, says these persistent case processing challenges have negative impacts.

“That window in time is extremely long, so within that you’re delaying justice, and you’re having a larger window of risk for pre-trial failures to occur,” Danford said.

Bruder said those negative impacts can affect the larger community, too.

“What does that do in the community when that person’s like that, what does that do when that might be somebody that did commit the crime that was a very dangerous crime, and they’re still out in the community waiting on this trial to happen or waiting for this case to be disposed of?” Bruder said.

The CJCC’s annual report also found some inequities between Black and white incarcerated populations in Charleston County.

In 2021, there were 6.5 Black adults incarcerated for every one white adult.

But there were some successes when it comes to finding new ways to rethink jail use by prioritizing alternatives to jail for lower-level charges. This helped the number of local and magistrate charges booked into the jail drop 80%.

Bruder says it’s up to the whole community, not just the criminal justice system, to create necessary change.

“The whole community I think is expecting us to do better but we’re gonna need the whole community to come together to do that. You’re talking about access to a lot of other types of resources than what law enforcement or the criminal justice system provides,” Bruder said. “Things like healthcare, grocery stores, education, jobs, equitable income.”

