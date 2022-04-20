SC Lottery
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh

Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed into a marsh on James Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed into a marsh on James Island.

Jalin Devoncea Ferguson was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

A police report states Charleston Police officers attempted to stop a white Kia Rio for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, but the vehicle fled.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on the same vehicle around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning on Camp Road near Folly Road.

Deputies say the driver failed to follow commands and again fled traveling at a high rate of speed down Camp Road until it failed to complete a left turn near Ferguson Road and landed in a marsh.

Deputies say Ferguson was arrested without incident.

