Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed into a marsh on James Island.

Jalin Devoncea Ferguson was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

A police report states Charleston Police officers attempted to stop a white Kia Rio for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, but the vehicle fled.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on the same vehicle around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning on Camp Road near Folly Road.

Deputies say the driver failed to follow commands and again fled traveling at a high rate of speed down Camp Road until it failed to complete a left turn near Ferguson Road and landed in a marsh.

Deputies say Ferguson was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.