RiverDogs Blast Way to 11-2 Victory in First Road Game of Season

Salem, VA - Jelfry Marte and Bobby Seymour each blasted three-home runs to power the Charleston RiverDogs to an 11-2 win over the Salem Red Sox at Haley Toyota Field on Tuesday night. The victory came on a chilly night in the first road game of the season for the RiverDogs.

Salem (7-3) was the first team to reach the board. In the bottom of the third, Kier Meredith blooped a single to right field with two outs against Victor Munoz. Eddinson Paulino followed by driving an RBI triple off the base of the right field wall.

Having stranded a runner at second base in each of the game’s first three innings, the RiverDogs (6-4) broke through in the fourth. With one out, Seymour singled and Michael Berglund joined him on the bases with a walk. That’s when Marte came up with his first round-tripper of the campaign. Gionti Turner scored on a wild pitch two batters later to make it 4-1.

The teams traded single runs in the fifth inning so it was a 5-2 game entering the sixth. Mason Auer singled, stole second base and raced to third on Seymour’s strikeout. With two down, Berglund brought him in with a sharp single up the middle.

The game was blown wide open courtesy of a five-run eighth inning for the RiverDogs. Reliever Jhonny Felix walked the bases loaded to put the RiverDogs in prime position to expand the advantage. Salem tried to turn two on Willy Vasquez’s chopper to short, but made an errant throw on the relay and two runs scored. Auer walked to put two on base and Seymour clobbered a fastball toward the video board for his own long ball to push the margin to 11-2. Seymour finished the night 4-5 with a double and the home run. He has hit a home run in each of his last three games in the lineup.

Auer and Dru Baker each registered one hit to push their hitting streaks to eight games. Turner was the only other RiverDogs player to join Seymour with multiple hits, going 2-4 with a pair of infield singles.

Munoz earned the win by tossing 4.0 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs on six hits. JJ Goss opened the game with 2.0 solid innings in which he faced the minimum and threw just 13 pitches. Aneudy Cortorreal and Neraldo Catalina combined to throw 3.0 scoreless innings in closing out the game.

