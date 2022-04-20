Rowan, Jr. and Johnson Homer in Coastal Carolina’s Road Loss at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers had one home run each from Christopher Rowan, Jr. and Tyler Johnson, but left 10 runners stranded in an 11-3 non-conference road loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The loss ended both the Chanticleers’ three-game overall winning streak and six-game road winning streak and dropped them to 19-14-1 overall on the season. With the win, the 49ers snapped a three-game skid to the Chanticleers and moved to 20-16 overall on the year.

With the two home runs, the Chanticleers have hit at least one home run in each of the last eight games dating back to the series finale at Arkansas State on April 3, which includes the suspended game against the College of Charleston on April 6, and have hit two home runs in each of the last four games.

However, the difference at the plate was hitting with runners in scoring position, as the Chanticleers were 0-for-11 (.000), while the 49ers were 8-for-20 (.400).

In the middle of the order, Matt McDermott (2-for-5, SB, run) and Johnson (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) combined to go 4-for-8 at the plate, while Rowan, Jr. (1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI, run) added an RBI in the loss.

Seven different 49ers had at least one hit on the night for the home team led by Austin Knight (3-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) and his game-high three home runs, while Kaden Hopson (2-for-4, 3B, BB, 4 RBIs) had a game-high four RBIs. Both Josh Madole (0-for-4, SF, 2 RBIs, run) and Jake Cunningham (2-for-4, HR, IBB, SB, 2 Bis, 3 runs) added two RBIs apiece in the win.

The loss fell to senior Jack Billings (0-3), as the right-handed pitcher gave up two runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0-complete innings in the spot start.

The bullpen did not do the Chants any favors, as the eight bullpen arms combined to allow nine runs on nine hits, six walks, and seven strikeouts over the final 6.0 innings of the contest.

Earning the win was Tony Ross (3-0), as the righty was the most effective pitcher out of the bullpen on the designated staff day, as he gave up just one hit and struck out one hitter over 2.0-scoreless innings.

The visiting Chanticleers looked to jump on top of the 49ers in the very first inning, as the visitors loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk, yet failed to push a run across as the next two CCU hitters lined into a double play and grounded out to first base to end the top half of the first inning scoreless.

After Billings pitched around a lead-off walk in the bottom half of the first inning, the Chants got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning on a solo home run to left field by Rowan, Jr. The blast was his third of the season.

However, in the bottom half of the inning, the 49ers used a long ball of their own on a two-run home run to left field by Cunningham to take their first lead of the game at 2-1 after two innings played.

While a base running mistake cost the Chants a run in the top of the fourth inning, the 49ers were able to take advantage of a two-out infield single and stolen base, followed by an RBI-single off the bat of Hopson to extend the lead to 3-1 after four complete.

The 49ers blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth, as the home team scored five runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-out, bases loaded triple to center field by Hopson to push the lead out to 8-1 with four innings to play.

Coastal got two runs back in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run to deep center field by Johnson, his seventh home run of the season, to cut the lead to five at 8-3.

That would be as close as the Chanticleers would get, as in the 49ers took advantage of two walks, a ground out, and a sacrifice fly to push across a run in the bottom half of the inning to take a 9-3 into the seventh inning.

The 49ers capped the win with two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the final score at 11-3.

Coastal Carolina will return home for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (11-26, 4-11 SBC) this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 22-24 at Springs Brooks Stadium. Friday night’s first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.