S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources K-9 gets new body armor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is sporting new body armor thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

Rio, a member of the agency’s K-9 team, received a new bullet and stab protective vest through the nonprofit Vesting Interest in K9s Inc.

“We are so appreciative of this donation by Vested Interest in K9s,” Rio’s handler Sgt. Freddie Earhart said. “It will help keep Rio safe as she performs her daily law enforcement duties.”

The agency says they use their K-9 team during hunting a fishing violation investigations and are often called on by other agencies to assist with a variety of cases.

Rio and Earhart are based out of Region Four and generally cover the coastal counties.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.