SC woman pleads for help after house targeted in 2 arsons, shooting in less than a week

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After two attempted arsons and now a shooting in less than a week, Margaret Wigfall wants to know who’s targeting her Pawley’s Island house, and most importantly why.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the incidents at Ferguson Drive and asking for the public’s help if they know anything about them.

“All I do is go to church and I come home. Every once in a while, I travel or otherwise I don’t deal with people...I stay home. So they’re targeting the wrong house and they’re targeting the wrong person,” Wigfall said.

Wigfall says she’s thankful for her security cameras because without them the attacks could have been worse, and she would have less information for solving the problem.

“I had just turned the lights off and I went and laid down in the room, and I heard the camera go off. The spirit said, ’Margaret, pick up your phone and look at the camera.’ And by the time I did that, I saw the fire in the backyard,” she said.

After the two attempted arsons on April 15, she’s been scared to stay at her home. Now, a shooting early Tuesday morning into her home has her even more on edge.

“Everybody in the neighborhood heard the shots when they went off,” Wigfall said.

She says a family member was in her house during the shooting and thankfully the bullets only entered the house into a closet. She even says she found what looks like a Molotov cocktail in the yard.

“They throw it up against the house and if it had to hit the house, it would explode it. I think they were trying to throw it through the window. It was filled with a gas rag that they had soaked it in gas and put it in the bottle,” explained Wigfall.

Wigfall has lived at her home for more than 40 years and fears these attacks are connected, but she doesn’t know why.

She asks that if you know any or can recognize either person in the video, please call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

