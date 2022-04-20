SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says

By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Reginald Koeller III was booked on narcotics and weapons charges, WVUE reports. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District.

Koeller is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of “an ongoing federal investigation,” according to the NOPD.

Koeller was arrested after FBI agents and officers from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau executed a search warrant.

Records showed he was booked on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, an offense punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

The police officer was also booked on possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that the federal agents and detectives seized 32.1 grams of crack cocaine. Under Louisiana law, the distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine can be punishable upon conviction by a prison term of 1-20 years.

Federal penalties can vary if the narcotics and weapons case winds up being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his first appearance Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, Koeller’s bond was set at $7,500 for each count, for a total of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is...
Bond denied for Charleston shooting suspect accused of leaving victim a paraplegic

Latest News

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed
On Wednesday night, deputies arrested Anthony Valladares-Paz who was wanted in connection with...
One arrested, another sought in Beaufort County armed robbery, kidnapping
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The flights to the Westchester County Airport will begin on June 28, with fares starting at $79...
New daily flights to New York coming to Charleston Airport
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol