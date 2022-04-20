West Ashley Farmers Market starts their season with no restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Farmers Market is back with live music, fresh local produce, artisanal food products and more. Managers say this is the first time in two years they are starting the season off as normal since the pandemic.

Harrison Chapman with the farmers market says this year some vendors are having staffing and supply chain issues. Chapman is optimistic they will hold a mid-season call for applications. Throughout the season the community can expect to see new vendors popping up.

Each week there will be a rotating roster of food trucks. To kick off the season, Chapman says a crowd favorite, Roti Rolls, will be at the market.

The West Ashley Farmers Market services the community and Chapman says they take pride in staying local.

“Your dollar is staying here versus going elsewhere. The power of that dollar impacts our local community so much more than promoting a larger box store,” Chapman says.

The farmers market will be open every Wednesday through November 2nd from 3-7 p.m. at Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Avenue. Parking for the farmers market is always free.

For weekly and seasonal updates visit the West Ashley Farmers Market social media pages. For more information on vendor applications click here.

