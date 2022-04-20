Working Wednesdays: SC mom who quit job offers tips on starting your own business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If the “Great Resignation” has you considering quitting your job, you’re not alone. A CBS News report states 47 million people did just that.

CBS News cites USA Today, which found that every month since June, more than four million workers, or 3% of total U.S. employment, left their jobs, typically for new, higher-paying ones.

But not all of those who quit their jobs, went to work for another employer. Some retired, while others started their own businesses.

Octavia Walker is one of those who became her own boss. Walker left her media sales career in television, to become the founder of “Getting By Is Not Enough.” It’s a coaching business that works with moms of children with disabilities. Walker offers personal coaching to help moms create a roadmap that focuses on their strengths, so they can have the confidence and peace of mind to pursue their professional or personal goals, without neglecting the needs of their family.

Her background in sales, gives her some insight into what makes a good money-making idea, which she will focus on when she appears on Working Wednesdays. She will offer some tips to others looking to start their own business.

Survey after survey shows more women than men quit their jobs during the Great Resignation and for some, a big reason was family obligations.

Being the mom of two children, including one with special needs, Walker says the demands of trying to work and provide care to her family, prompted her to make a change to better fit her lifestyle. And now, she’s helping other women do the same.

