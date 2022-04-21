SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says four children lost their lives in a fire at a mobile home park on the city’s northeast side. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four children have died in a fire at a mobile home park in Indiana, according to authorities.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they received a call for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday morning.

An official with the fire department told WPTA that four children in the mobile home had died and four adults were taken to the hospital. Two pets also died in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews battled hard and had the fire under control about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department had responded to another fire on April 16 at the same mobile home park. An adult and a child were able to evacuate, but a dog died in the fire. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Dupont Estates is a family-oriented mobile home park, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and other child-friendly features. Units are individually owned and are not maintained by park ownership.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
.Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said 33-year-old Kevin Izzard Jr....
Authorities identify man killed following Summerville vehicle crash

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Nicollena Cabello Hartzell passed away suddenly in 2018, but her heart continues to bring life...
‘I got my heart’: Woman’s death unites two families through one heart
After nearly a year of construction an $8 million pedestrian bridge in North Charleston is...
Pedestrian bridge key for redeveloping the Navy base nears completion
The federal funds will help low-income families combat high energy bills.
South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance