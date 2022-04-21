SC Lottery
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teenager who never returned home from school two weeks ago.

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

His family told police he did not return from school that afternoon. Mount Pleasant Police alerted the public that he was missing on April 8 and there has been no sign of him.

An incident report states McKeever did not indicate where he might be and does not have a phone.

McKeever is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was entered into the National Crime Information Center index as a missing person.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center center at 843-743-7200 or email Mount Pleasant Detective Sgt. Dan Eckert at DEckert@tompsc.com.

