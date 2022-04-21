Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- A City of Columbia judge denied bond for the third Columbiana Centre Mall shooting suspect Thursday afternoon.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith will remain in the Lexington County Detention Center.

He is charged with nine counts of aggravated assault and battery, one count of attempted murder, and a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol.

Judge Jessica Mangum denied bond on all charges.

Smith turned himself in on Wednesday according to the Columbia Police Department. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The solicitor’s office requested bond be denied for Smith

The second suspect in the shooting, Marquise Robinson, also appeared in court Thursday.

Mangum denied him bond on his unlawful carrying of a pistol charge. His charges are identical to Smith, but his carrying charge was not addressed in his original Tuesday bond hearing.

11th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes told Mangum the office believes the gun officers retrieved was the gun used, and that it was stolen from Kershaw County.

Mayes reiterated the cause of the incident dates back to 2018, but did not elaborate further.

She did describe a scene where Smith and Robinson saw the first suspect, Jewayne Price and all three exchanged fire. She said there was no physical altercation.

Mayes said at least 12 rounds have been counted.

“His conduct your honor created extreme fear and chaos among the innocent. We see a father with two small children close by, shield his children from gun fire,” she said.

Smith did get an opportunity to speak briefly in the hearing, waiving his right to a court-appointed attorney and not acting on his right to a preliminary hearing.

He began to apologize before Mangum cut him off.

Mangum denied the bond, stating he was not only a danger to the community but also a potential flight risk as evidenced by the four-day manhunt.

Smith said his delay in surrendering was to arrange for an attorney. He did not have an attorney in court.

Smith’s firearm still missing, per prosecutor @wis10 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

That is to stay, guns were the first resort https://t.co/3bBlkv1lrj — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

Max sentences:



-Attempted murder- 30 years

-9 counts of aggravated assault- 20 years per count

-Unlawful possession of pistol - 1 year in jail or $1k fine



Smith doesn’t appear to have a defense attorney @wis10



Did not wish to be sceeened for public defender @wis10 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

Smith facing charges of attempted murder, 9 counts of aggravated assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol @wis10 pic.twitter.com/te3nGUnGk4 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

11th Circuit solicitors have arrived, @ColumbiaPDSC Chief Skip Holbrook also in attendance @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1YIWnTT3m3 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

He is one of three men in the case which started after gunfire inside the mall on April 16, 2022 caused an evacuation and a massive police response.

Investigators said none of the suspects were shot in the exchange but 15 people were reported injured. The gunfire ended with 9 people shot and another 6 injured as people fled the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: the third @ColumbianaCtr shooting suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement. Amari Sincere- Jamal Smith is housed at the Lexington Co. Detention Center on the same charges as the two previously charged suspects, Price & Robinson. pic.twitter.com/h9Ratp5FnN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2022

At this time, suspect Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1:00 p.m. at the @CityofColumbia Municipal Court (next to #ColumbiaPDSC HQ). — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2022

