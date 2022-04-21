SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Burke brings Earl Brown Jr. back as new head football coach

Earl Brown Jr., who led the team to a region title in 2011, is returning to Burke as the new...
Earl Brown Jr., who led the team to a region title in 2011, is returning to Burke as the new head football coach(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A familiar face is returning to Burke High School to lead the Bulldogs football program.

Charleston County School District announced on Thursday afternoon that Earl Brown Junior, who was the head coach at Burke from 2011 through 2015, is returning to the school as the team’s next head coach.

Brown Jr. led the team to a region championship on 2011 and was an assistant coach under his father, Earl Brown, on teams that won region titles in 2009 and 2010.

Overall in his 6 seasons with the Bulldogs, Brown Jr. would go 9-42.

He left the school after the 2016 season and would go on to coach at Kingstree for 4 seasons. He left the school in 2020.

Brown Jr. will be replacing Anthony Sterling, the coach who replaced him when Brown Jr. left.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Execution date set for second SC death row inmate

Latest News

Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/20)
VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 6-2
Clemson baseball
Tigers Dispatch Buccaneers 12-2