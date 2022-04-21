Burke brings Earl Brown Jr. back as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A familiar face is returning to Burke High School to lead the Bulldogs football program.

Charleston County School District announced on Thursday afternoon that Earl Brown Junior, who was the head coach at Burke from 2011 through 2015, is returning to the school as the team’s next head coach.

Brown Jr. led the team to a region championship on 2011 and was an assistant coach under his father, Earl Brown, on teams that won region titles in 2009 and 2010.

Overall in his 6 seasons with the Bulldogs, Brown Jr. would go 9-42.

He left the school after the 2016 season and would go on to coach at Kingstree for 4 seasons. He left the school in 2020.

Brown Jr. will be replacing Anthony Sterling, the coach who replaced him when Brown Jr. left.

