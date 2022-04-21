SC Lottery
Chick-fil-A announces return of spicy chicken biscuit

Spicy chicken biscuit
Spicy chicken biscuit(Chick-fil-A)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is bringing the heat back to their breakfast menu. They announced that on Monday, the spicy chicken biscuit will be returning.

Chick-fil-A pulled the spicy chicken biscuit off the menu in 2016 and said ever since many customers have been “lamenting the loss.”

On Apr. 25, the option will be expanded to 1,304 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.

