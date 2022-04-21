Chick-fil-A announces return of spicy chicken biscuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is bringing the heat back to their breakfast menu. They announced that on Monday, the spicy chicken biscuit will be returning.

Chick-fil-A pulled the spicy chicken biscuit off the menu in 2016 and said ever since many customers have been “lamenting the loss.”

On Apr. 25, the option will be expanded to 1,304 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.