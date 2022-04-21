The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 6-2
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Four pitchers combined to allow just four hits and no earned runs as The Citadel defeated Charleston Southern, 6-2, Wednesday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 6, Charleston Southern 2
Records: The Citadel (20-16), Charleston Southern (14-23)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after a pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. With two outs, Dylan Costa scampered home on a wild pitch.
- CSU took the lead in the fourth inning as a pair of errors led to two unearned runs. Austin Izzio drove in the first run with a base hit, and the second run scored on a fielding error.
- The Citadel tied the game in the fifth inning as Costa led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second. Ryan McCarthy followed with a RBI single through the right side.
- The Bulldogs regained the lead in the sixth inning as Anthony Badala singled to start the inning, and pinch runner Sawyer Reeves scored from first on a Tilo Skole deep drive to right center.
- The Citadel added insurance in the eighth inning after a throwing error helped load the bases with one out. Noah Mitchell drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Luke Montenery followed with a two-run single to right center.
Inside the Box Score
- Conner Cummiskey made his second start of the season and allowed two unearned runs on one hit over 3.0 innings.
- Tyler Dunn allowed just one hit and struck out two over 2.0 shutout innings.
- George Derrick Floyd (2-0) earned the victory after surrendering two hits in 1.2 shutout innings.
- Jordan Beatson (1) did not allow a hit, and struck out two, over the final 2.1 innings to earn the save.
- The contest marked the second time this season the Bulldog pitching staff did not allow an earned run.
- Dylan Costa set the table for the offense as he went 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored. He led off an inning three times, reaching safely in all three plate appearances.
- Tilo Skole doubled in the game-winning run and also scored a run.
- Ryan McCarthy drove in a run with a base hit and was walked twice.
- Luke Montenery delivered a two-run single in his only at-bat.
- The Bulldogs scored six runs and improved to 17-0 this season when scoring six or more runs.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action April 22-24 as they welcome Western Carolina to Riley Park for a three-game Southern Conference series. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6 p.m.
