The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 6-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Four pitchers combined to allow just four hits and no earned runs as The Citadel defeated Charleston Southern, 6-2, Wednesday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, Charleston Southern 2

Records: The Citadel (20-16), Charleston Southern (14-23)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after a pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. With two outs, Dylan Costa scampered home on a wild pitch.

CSU took the lead in the fourth inning as a pair of errors led to two unearned runs. Austin Izzio drove in the first run with a base hit, and the second run scored on a fielding error.

The Citadel tied the game in the fifth inning as Costa led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second. Ryan McCarthy followed with a RBI single through the right side.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the sixth inning as Anthony Badala singled to start the inning, and pinch runner Sawyer Reeves scored from first on a Tilo Skole deep drive to right center.