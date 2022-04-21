City of Charleston looking to provide updates on services to their homeless neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is holding a community development meeting Thursday afternoon. The Department of Housing and Community Development will provide an update on their efforts to address homelessness in the area.

City officials say their goal is for decision makers in Charleston to be informed on what efforts are taking place that the Mayor’s Commission on homelessness and affordable housing is undertaking.

Geona Shaw Johnson, with the Department of Housing and Community Development, says they are looking to build trust with the homeless community in hopes they take advantage of the services and efforts they are providing.

This committee meeting update on the department’s homelessness strategy focuses on many things like engaging with landlords to partner with and looking at additional rental housing for those who desire to exit homelessness.

They are also looking to update their 2013 10-year plan to end homelessness. The city is working with a consultant provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to look at the funding needed to get units available for use.

“We have received numbers from them, they’re fine tuning those numbers to look at the number of units that are needed in a seven-county area that covers what we call the continuum of care,” Johnson says.

The city of Charleston community development meeting will be held this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Charleston City Hall building. The Meeting is open to the public both in person and via zoom.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.