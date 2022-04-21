SC Lottery
City of Charleston releases new dashboard to track affordable housing

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is holding a community development meeting this afternoon where the Department of Housing and Community Development will provide an update on their efforts to address affordable housing.

City officials say their goal is for committee members to be well informed on their housing dashboard.

The Department of Housing and Community Development’s affordable housing dashboard went live within the past month. It’s a part of the city of Charleston and Mayor John Tecklenburg’s effort to give information to the public on the initiatives they are a part of.

Geona Shaw Johnson with the city says the dashboard shows the community and anyone who is interested, in various affordable housing efforts the city is producing to help meet the goal of affordable housing.

There are over 850 different pieces of information relative to all the affordable housing in the area, including infill lots and multifamily housing that the city is helping to facilitate.

The dashboard covers housing on the peninsula and other communities in the area like West Ashley.

Johnson says teams across the city worked together to create this dashboard to share all the useful information one would need to know about affordable housing in the city of Charleston at their fingertips.

" It shares with you who the developer is, it also shares the area median income or who could actually live in particular units,” Johnson says.

Many of the projects supported by the city are income-restricted, meaning a person must or can only earn a certain dollar amount on an annual basis.

Housing isn’t available yet. Some projects are in the beginning stages and others are almost complete. Johnson says within the next few months and by the end of the year, there will be housing available for those who need it.

Click here for access to the housing dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

