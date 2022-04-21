SC Lottery
Don Holt truck lane reopens after crash scene cleared

Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the...
Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the Don Holt Bridge, Charleston Police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash scene involving two large trucks that blocked a lane of the Don Holt Bridge.

Police reported the crash in the westbound lanes shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday on their Twitter account.

Police officers and tow truck crews were working to separate the trucks to clear the roadway.

Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the Don Holt Bridge, Charleston Police say.(SCDOT)

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

The lane reopened shortly before 10:45 a.m.

