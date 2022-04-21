Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/20)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse

5-A - 1st round

Wando 18, River Bluff 3 - The Warriors will host Dutch Fork in round 2 on Saturday afternoon.

4-A - 1st round

Lucy Beckham 18, James Island 2 - The Bengals will host Bishop England on Saturday

Bishop England 9, Waccamaw 7 - The Bishops will travel to Beckham for Round 2

Oceanside Collegiate 15, Academic Magnet 2 - The Landsharks will head to May River for round 2 on Saturday.

