SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/20)

(WTVG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse

5-A - 1st round

Wando 18, River Bluff 3 - The Warriors will host Dutch Fork in round 2 on Saturday afternoon.

4-A - 1st round

Lucy Beckham 18, James Island 2 - The Bengals will host Bishop England on Saturday

Bishop England 9, Waccamaw 7 - The Bishops will travel to Beckham for Round 2

Oceanside Collegiate 15, Academic Magnet 2 - The Landsharks will head to May River for round 2 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Execution date set for second SC death row inmate

Latest News

VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
Earl Brown Jr., who led the team to a region title in 2011, is returning to Burke as the new...
Burke brings Earl Brown Jr. back as new head football coach
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 6-2
Clemson baseball
Tigers Dispatch Buccaneers 12-2