Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say

Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, according to the Fairfield Police Department.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said a suspect stabbed and bit a K-9 during a chase Wednesday, which left the dog injured.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the series of events began when a male suspect broke into an elderly victim’s home about 43 miles southwest of Sacramento. The victim was able to flee the home while calling 911.

During that time, dispatchers received another call that the same suspect had just tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck and threatened to kill the driver.

Officers located the suspect inside the elderly victim’s home and attempted to get him to come out without success. Eventually, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the man.

K-9 Cort was able to reach the suspect, but the man bit Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, police said.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and identified him as Kurt Dasilva, 44. They said it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said Cort was treated at a nearby veterinary hospital and is “comfortably recovering at home with his handler.”

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges, including carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog, and violation of parole.

