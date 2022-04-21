One arrested, another sought in Beaufort County armed robbery, kidnapping

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested one person and are searching for another in connection to a kidnapping and armed robbery case.

On Wednesday night, deputies arrested Anthony Valladares-Paz who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week on Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Valladares-Paz turned himself in to deputies in Bluffton. He will be transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to search for a second suspect who has not yet been identified.

“Anyone who has information on the identity of the second man involved in the robbery is encouraged to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” BCSO officials said.

Investigation begins with report of kidnapping, armed robbery

The investigation began on April 15, 2022 shortly before 10:30 p.m. when deputies responded to Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton for a report of a kidnapping and armed robbery.

A male victim said he was at the end of his driveway, waiting for a friend to arrive when a beige in color Mazda pulled up alongside him. A report states that inside the vehicle, two men pointed guns at the victim and ordered him into the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, once inside the vehicle, the victim said he was driven to the head of the road and robbed of cash, two cellphones and jewelry.

“The victim was able to provide a description of the two subjects and other details for Sheriff’s Office investigators to look into,” the sheriff’s office said.

Interviews with witnesses lead to suspect

The sheriff’s office says through interviews of witnesses, investigators quickly identified one of the two subjects involved in the robbery as 20-year-old Anthony Valladares-Paz of Hilton Head Island.

“After witnesses positively identified Valladares-Paz as a participant in the robbery, investigators met with a Beaufort County Magistrate and obtained warrants for his arrest for kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are still looking into the identity of the second man involved in the robbery.

