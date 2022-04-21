Pedestrian bridge key for redeveloping the Navy base nears completion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is nearing the completion of the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. When done, it will connect Riverfront Park on the old Navy base with Avenue B North and ultimately Park Circle about a mile away.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says completion of the bridge will kick off a new era of development in the area.

“It’s a connector that brings both sides of the base together but it brings it together in a way that it can still be separate,” Summey said. “That’s important because it gives us the capability to have different events and more events at the same time.”

On Wednesday, the city released a video showing the progress of construction nearing completion with much of the infrastructure in place and the iconic double rainbow arches in place.

Summey says there will be expanded areas in the middle of the bridge overlooking the water. He expects it to be completed by July.

“You could have a wedding in the middle of the bridge. You could have a birthday party and people could still walk through the middle, but the expansions are going to be wide enough to have small events over the water,” Summey said. “I think that’s a wonderful experience that nobody else has locally.”

Desiree Fasier lives in the area and was visiting Waterfront Park on Thursday.

She says the park is already a great place for the community gather but adding something like a pedestrian bridge wide enough for weddings would be perfect.

“I love seeing lovers, young and old,” Frasier said. “I think it [park] is highly accessible to a lot of places and that’s what people like. You see all types of people here from all socioeconomic realms and so that’s pleasing to me.”

The bridge is an $8 million project and represents a heavy investment into the old Navy base area. While the double rainbow arches of the bridge currently leads to a lot of vacant land, it’s land the city owns and plans to develop.

“We don’t know exactly what we are going to do. We could actually do a small theatre for small concerts right on the water and then have larger ones actually in the original park setting we developed,” Summey said, referencing Waterfront Park. “Our vision is to see all of this area developed in a cross section of whatever the market calls for but it will have waterfront. So we will have hotels, retails, restaurants, apartment complexes and things that will make this unique to the City of North Charleston.”

The bridge is the first piece of infrastructure to tie the two sides of the creek together.

Summey says it’s the city’s goal to transform the industrial area into a mixed-use development while giving the public access to the Cooper River.

See more on the project, along with renderings of the finished project here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.