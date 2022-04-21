Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police arrested a 20-year-old man almost a year after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a teen he had chatted with on social media.

Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Berkeley County jail records.

The carjacking occurred on the evening of April 25, 2021, according to an incident report.

Goose Creek Police responded at approximately 10:28 p.m. that night to the 900 block of Emma Meredith Circle to a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he was meeting with friends to play video games and was messaging a friend he had chatted with in a group chat of Fortnite video game players on Snapchat.

An incident report states the victim told the friend where he was and the friend said he was coming to that location to get him.

The victim said that a male with small dreadlocks standing straight up, wearing khaki pants, a black sweater and a purple bandana on his head approached the vehicle’s driver’s side, presented a gun and ordered him out of the car. The victim said three other armed males dressed the same way with purple bandanas tied around their guns also approached the vehicle.

The victim got out of the vehicle fearing for his life, the report states. The group then drove away in the victim’s mother’s 2014 white Honda CRV.

Police asked about the friend the victim was messaging on social media, but the victim said he did not remember the friend’s name and then discovered he had been blocked by the person he had been messaging when he checked his cellular phone.

Police were able to subpoena records from Snapchat, which produced IP addresses, and then to Comcast, which was able to identify the users of that IP address as well as an email associated with it, the report states.

Over the course of several months, the vehicle was recovered at a North Charleston apartment complex, police recovered a red plastic straw and a vape pen cartridge, the report states. Police sent those items to the State Law Enforcement Division for analysis.

Investigators met with the victim and his mother and presented them with several photographic lineups that included a photograph of the possible suspect, but said the victim was not able to identify anyone in the photos. The victim was able to provide an additional cell phone number linked to the suspect, the report states.

Police say T-Mobile was able to trace that number to a relative of Butler, and an arrest warrant was issued for Butler’s arrest in December, the report states.

Police say Dorchester County deputies arrested him Wednesday on the active arrest warrant with Goose Creek Police. A report states he had $1.900 in cash on his person at the time of his arrest.

Butler was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

