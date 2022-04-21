Police searching for suspect in March robbery

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a March robbery.

It happened in the West Ashley area on Orleans Road back on March 25, 2022., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Police describe the man as being 35-45 years old, about 5′5″ in height, with a mustache, missing some front teeth and wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843)743-7200 or (843)577-7434. (Charleston Police Department)

“He was seen riding the pictured bicycle multiple times on the date of the robbery,” Wolfsen said.

