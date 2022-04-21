SC Lottery
Police searching for suspect in March robbery

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a March robbery.

It happened in the West Ashley area on Orleans Road back on March 25, 2022., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Police describe the man as being 35-45 years old, about 5′5″ in height, with a mustache, missing some front teeth and wearing all black.

“He was seen riding the pictured bicycle multiple times on the date of the robbery,” Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or 843-577-7434.

