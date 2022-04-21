Salem Evens Series With 7-1 Win Over RiverDogs

Salem, VA - One night after being throttled by the Charleston RiverDogs, the Salem Red Sox bounced back with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field. Both Dru Baker and Mason Auer extended their hitting streaks to nine games to open the season for the RiverDogs.

Salem (8-3) grabbed the lead just three batters into the contest. Shane Sasaki mishandled Eddinson Paulino’s sinking line drive to left for a two-base error to start the frame. A bloop single from Marcelo Mayer put runners on the corners and allowed the Red Sox to take the lead when Blaze Jordan bounced into a double play. The advantage grew to 4-0 in the next inning when Phillip Sikes’ RBI double was followed by a two-run home run from catcher Jose Garcia.

The RiverDogs (6-5) scored their only run of the night in the fifth inning. Luis Leon’s fly ball to center field was lost in the lights by Eduardo Vaughan to open the inning, putting a man in scoring position immediately. Two straight hitters were retired after that, but Baker came through with a groundball single to left that cut the deficit to 4-1.

From that point forward, Salem was the only team to do more damage. Paulino scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to stretch the gap to 5-1 and Karson Simas drove in two runs with a two-out single in the ninth to reach the final score.

Joining Baker with multiple hits for the RiverDogs was Gionti Turner, who went 2-4 for a second straight game. Salem received a pair of hits from both Sikes and Paulino.

Antonio Jimenez was handed the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, in 4.0 innings on the hill. Over Galue surrendered one run in 3.0 innings as the first pitcher out of the bullpen. Juan Rivera departed with the athletic trainer after loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Kamron Fields allowed one a two-run single while working to end the inning, but both runs belonged to Rivera.

The RiverDogs and Red Sox continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. A pair of pitchers who have been dominant to start the season will square off on the mound. RHP Logan Workman (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the RiverDogs opposite RHP Wilkelman Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) of Salem.

