SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers Dispatch Buccaneers 12-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Blake Wright went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and career-high six RBIs in Clemson’s 12-2 victory over East Tennessee State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers improved to 24-13, while the Buccaneers fell to 21-12.

Max Wagner led off the second inning with his 13th home run of the season, then the Buccaneers tied the score in the top of the third inning on a passed ball. The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning on Wright’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year.

Garett Wallace belted a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Wright lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Clemson added seven insurance runs in the eighth inning on Jonathan French’s run-scoring single, a two-run error, Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single, Wright’s two-run double and Caden Grice’s hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

Grice (2-0) earned the win by tossing 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts. Colby Stuart (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 9 Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is...
Bond denied for Charleston shooting suspect accused of leaving victim a paraplegic

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 6-2
South Carolina Uses Late Runs to Defeat Winthrop
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
Salem Evens Series With 7-1 Win Over RiverDogs
VIDEO: Wando, Beckham, OCA, BE girls get lacrosse playoff wins
VIDEO: Wando, Beckham, OCA, BE girls get lacrosse playoff wins