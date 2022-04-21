Trident Health updates visitation policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center announced an update to its hospital visitation policy.

Visitation hours are now 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for all patients.

Visitors must be at least 18-years-old and wear a mask while in the hospital.

At Trident and Summerville Medical Centers patients without COVID-19 can have two visitors at a time.

At Summerville Medical, three adult visitors are allowed at a time in the Women’s & Children’s unit.

Two adults are allowed to stay overnight.

Hospital officials say the update reflects the improving impact of COVID-19 in the Lowcountry.

Patients with COVID-19 are allowed one visitor at both hospitals.

