Warming up into the 80s for the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will park itself over the Southeast for the rest of the week leading to lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. A few clouds will pass through our sky today as temperatures begin to warm back up following a string of cooler than average days. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees on Friday afternoon with low to mid 80s expected for the upcoming weekend. Dry weather is forecast through Monday before a cold front brings our next chance of rain next Tuesday. A few storms are possible as this front moves through the area. Dry weather is expected to return on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

