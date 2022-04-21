SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Water quality monitoring on SC beaches begins May 1

State health officials will soon begin their seasonal monitoring of coastal water quality at...
State health officials will soon begin their seasonal monitoring of coastal water quality at South Carolina beaches.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials will soon begin their seasonal monitoring of coastal water quality at South Carolina beaches.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will test for elevated bacteria levels with the potential to impact public health beginning May 1.

Officials will collect samples from more than 120 locations along the coast either weekly or bi-weekly between May 1 and Oct. 30. The samples are then tested for elevated levels of Enterococci bacteria that can negatively impact health.

“If levels of Enterococci bacteria exceed the standard limit, we quickly issue a short-term swimming advisory for that portion of the beach to help alert beach-goers,” Bryan Rabon, Manager of Aquatic Science Programs with DHEC’s Bureau of Water, said. “A swimming advisory does not mean a beach is closed, it just means that this particular area of ocean water should be avoided until the bacteria levels return to normal. Most short-term swimming advisories last just a single day.”

The bacteria are naturally found in warm-blooded animals, but health officials say high levels can indicate a potential risk for other organisms that may cause disease in humans.

Health officials issue two types of swimming advisories. Short-term advisories that usually last one or two days after two consecutive samples have exceeded state standards and long-term advisories in areas where stormwater from pipes and small creeks flow across the beach and into the ocean.

“We don’t always know the cause of the increase in bacteria in a certain area because there could be various contributing factors, however, it’s our job as South Carolina’s public health and environmental agency to keep people up to date on bacterial counts in ocean water,” Rabon said. “It’s considered safe to wade, collect shells and fish within a swimming advisory area, but we advise people who enter the water in an affected area to refrain from swallowing it, and we advise people with open wounds or compromised immune systems to avoid contact with the water in a swim advisory area.”

More information on DHEC’s beach monitoring process and site-by-site results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
Execution date set for second SC death row inmate

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Health updates visitation policy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Anti-vaccine mandate bill heads to governor's desk
Trident Medical Center announced an update to its hospital visitation policy.
Trident Health updates visitation policy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Possible fight in federal mask mandate