SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beautiful weekend with warmer temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gorgeous weather is expected as we wrap up the work week and get ready to head into the weekend! Sunny skies will continue over the next couple days as high pressure parks itself over the Southeast coastline. Highs will reach 80° this afternoon for inland areas with mid 70s at the beaches. Cool nights and warm afternoons are expected for this weekend. Highs will top out in the low 80s this weekend for inland spots with mid to upper 70s at the beaches. High pressure will start to move away on Monday allowing for a cold front to arrive from the west on Tuesday. Scattered late day storms will be possible as the cold front quickly moves through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the...
Don Holt truck lane reopens after crash scene cleared
Police describe the man as being 35-45 years old, about 5′5″ in height, with a mustache,...
Police searching for suspect in March robbery

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Gorgeous Weather Friday & This Weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast