SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests

The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.(xanatos1000 via Canva)
By WCCO staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Some children in Minnesota celebrated Earth Day by releasing more than 100,000 ladybugs inside the Mall of America.

There are over 30,000 live plants on the property, including 400 live trees.

The mall has found the most effective way to deal with bugs are bugs.

The center has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years. It’s also been environmentally friendly since it opened in 1992.

The mall recycles more than 60% of its waste, uses passive solar energy from skylights, relies on LED bulbs and sends food waste to a local hog farm.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

On Saturday, local nonprofit Race 4 Achievement will host its 7th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K Race...
Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on efforts to combat climate change; signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing