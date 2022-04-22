Construction on McConnell Parkway project to ramp up in May, county says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders say they expect work activity on the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project in West Ashley to increase within about a month.

In a statement, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said the work along the roadway currently remains in a clearing stage as construction crews work “well off the existing roadway on both westbound and eastbound sides.”

“We anticipate construction activity to ramp up on the westbound shoulder in mid-to-late May,” she said.

That work will not require daytime lane closures and the county plans to give notice before any work that might require lane shifts begins.

Barlow said residents can find regular updates on the timetable for the widening work can be found at the county’s website.

The project, aimed at relieving congestion in the West Ashley area, will expand Glenn McConnel Parkway from four lanes to six between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. It will also add a 10-foot-wide walking and biking path.

Charleston County Council approved $25,000,000 from the 2016 Transportation Sales Tax to fund the design and construction of this project.

