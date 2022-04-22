SC Lottery
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Moncks Corner that left one person injured on Friday.

Cpl. Carli Drayton says they found one victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is still under investigation with limited cooperation,” Drayton says.

More information is expected soon.

Deputies have not said whether or not they have located a suspect.

