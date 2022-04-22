Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Moncks Corner that left one person injured on Friday.
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Cpl. Carli Drayton says they found one victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“It is still under investigation with limited cooperation,” Drayton says.
More information is expected soon.
Deputies have not said whether or not they have located a suspect.
