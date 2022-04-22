Deputies shut down road following crash involving injuries near Lincolnville
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have closed Lincolnville Road near Lincolnville following a crash involving injuries Friday afternoon.
Deputies say the road is closed near Von Ohsen Road for the crash that happened around 1:50 p.m.
Traffic is being rerouted to Dunmeyer Hill Road.
