FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on Savannah Highway near Highway 174 reopened

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Savannah Highway...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Savannah Highway near Highway 174 Friday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed the highway Friday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the multi-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Friday morning and all lanes were briefly closed.

Authorities say the crash involves injuries.

There was no immediate word on the length of the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

