FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on Savannah Highway near Highway 174 reopened

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed the highway Friday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the multi-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Friday morning and all lanes were briefly closed.

Authorities say the crash involves injuries.

There was no immediate word on the length of the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.