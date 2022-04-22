FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on Savannah Highway near Highway 174 reopened
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed the highway Friday morning.
Deputies say they responded to the multi-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Friday morning and all lanes were briefly closed.
Authorities say the crash involves injuries.
There was no immediate word on the length of the closure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.