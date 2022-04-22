SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant opposed a new state law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

For DeSantis, the attack on Disney is his latest salvo in a culture war waged over policies involving race, gender and the coronavirus, battles that have made him one of the most popular GOP politicians in the country and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.

The dispute with the company began with Disney’s criticism of a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

In March, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and added that it would in turn support organizations working to oppose the new law. DeSantis and his fellow Republicans then lashed out at Disney, and have defended the law as reasonable.

At the bill signing ceremony Friday, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the education law but that he viewed the company’s vow to fight the law as unacceptable.

“You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you’re gonna marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state. We view that as a provocation, and we’re going to fight back against that,” DeSantis said.

A new law targets Disney. (Source: CNN/WESH/WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT/WPTV/WFTS/WILL LARKINS/MY FLORIDA CHANNEL/WJHG/Facebook/Gov. Ron DeSantis)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

On Saturday, local nonprofit Race 4 Achievement will host its 7th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K Race...
Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on efforts to combat climate change; signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing