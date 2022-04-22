SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package. Three gates were closed while security personnel made sure there was no danger.

The package was found near the stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station at the arena.

The game finally began shortly before 8 p.m., but many fans in the sellout crowd were still in long lines outside the arena, plodding through security checkpoints that are in place for all games.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 units and arena security worked to clear the arena and investigate the contents,” the arena said in a statement. “The contents of the package were found not to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.”

The Heat were leading the best-of-seven series after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
South Carolina is hoping to get everyone in the state connected to high-speed internet at home...
Clyburn, Biden administration officials tout broadband investments during infrastructure law tour
The lawsuit states that she tripped and fell due to uneven bricks, located near the middle of...
Woman receives $252K payout after tripping on sidewalk on Daniel Island
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC