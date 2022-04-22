James Island community closer to historical designation

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island community with roots tracing back to the 1800s is one step closer to being considered historic by Charleston County, and the designation would help limit development near the neighborhood.

It was the site of two Civil War battles and is now home to dozens of people whose families have lived there for decades. Now, the Beefield community may soon be called something else – historic.

On Thursday, Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee voted unanimously to move forward with the 57-acre community’s historical designation.

Councilmember Anna Johnson, who represents the area, says the community off Folly Road and Battery Island Drive, is important to the county’s African American population.

Johnson says the designation would help limit development in the area, preserving the community’s history and the homes already there.

She also says the community’s roots can be traced back to the 1800s, and most of the homes in the area were built by the current homeowners’ ancestors.

One such homeowner is George Richardson, whose mother called the community home up until her death in 2016.

“Our history and our heritage is getting caught up in these developments,” Richardson said. “We’re losing a very valuable part of what our history is all about and where we derived and how we want to foresee it for the future for the generation coming behind us.”

Now, the historical designation still needs to be approved before the full council before it’s established.

That’s something Richardson says he can’t wait for.

