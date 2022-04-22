SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/21)

(WTVG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse

5-A - 2nd round

Wando 17, Dutch Fork 6 - The Warriors will host the semifinals on Monday

4-A - 2nd round

Bishop England 20, Philip Simmons 0 - The Battling Bishops will host a semifinal game on Monday

Oceanside Collegiate 18, AC Flora 2 - The Landsharks will host Beckham in the semifinals on Monday

Beckham 16, Eastside 5 - The Bengals will travel to Oceanside for the semis on Monday

