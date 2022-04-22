SC Lottery
Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained knee

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover from his sprained left knee and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, assuming the Bucks gets past the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs.

Middleton says he hopes to be ready or “close to getting back” in about two weeks.

Middleton headed to the locker room with 6:49 remaining in Game 2 on Wednesday. His left leg gave out when he tried to plant on a spin move.

The Bulls went on to win 114-110 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points.

VIDEO: Wando, BE, OCA, Beckham girls win Lacrosse playoff games
VIDEO: Earl Brown Jr. hired as head football coach at Burke
Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/21)