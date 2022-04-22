SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Missing Beaufort Co. 10-month-old found safe, father in custody

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the subject of an early morning Amber Alert is safe...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the subject of an early morning Amber Alert is safe and a 25-year-old is in custody.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the subject of an early morning Amber Alert is safe and a 25-year-old is in custody.

Jarius Housey was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Statesboro, Ga. around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning by the Statesboro Police Department and other Georgia law enforcement agencies, Beaufort County deputies said.

Deputies say they responded to Marsh Side Apartments on Hilton Head Island just after 11 p.m. Thursday night regarding an abduction.

When they arrived they learned Housey forced his way into an apartment with a handgun and a ballistic vest and assaulted a woman before driving off with his 10-month-old child, deputies said.

Deputies say they were able to make contact with Housey who told them he would kill the child, law enforcement officers and himself if he was pursued.

Other law enforcement agencies say they were able to pursue the vehicle through other counties before terminating the chase for the child’s safety and issuing an Amber Alert.

Upon locating the vehicle, deputies say law enforcement found the child unharmed inside and were able to recover a handgun and a ballistic vest.

Housey was being held in Georgia awaiting extradition to Beaufort County for charges of second-degree domestic violence, felon in possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a handgun and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the...
Don Holt truck lane reopens after crash scene cleared
Police describe the man as being 35-45 years old, about 5′5″ in height, with a mustache,...
Police searching for suspect in March robbery

Latest News

South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund has paid a woman tens of thousands of dollars after a...
Veteran receives $100k payout from the state after wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Savannah Highway...
FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on Savannah Highway near Highway 174 reopened
So far, Walmart has hired over 900 associates and they are looking to hire a total of 1,300...
Walmart’s new Ridgeville distribution center brings over 1,000 local jobs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Walmart’s new Ridgeville distribution center brings over 1,000 local jobs