Missing Beaufort Co. 10-month-old found safe, father in custody

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the subject of an early morning Amber Alert is safe and a 25-year-old is in custody.

Jarius Housey was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Statesboro, Ga. around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning by the Statesboro Police Department and other Georgia law enforcement agencies, Beaufort County deputies said.

Deputies say they responded to Marsh Side Apartments on Hilton Head Island just after 11 p.m. Thursday night regarding an abduction.

When they arrived they learned Housey forced his way into an apartment with a handgun and a ballistic vest and assaulted a woman before driving off with his 10-month-old child, deputies said.

Deputies say they were able to make contact with Housey who told them he would kill the child, law enforcement officers and himself if he was pursued.

Other law enforcement agencies say they were able to pursue the vehicle through other counties before terminating the chase for the child’s safety and issuing an Amber Alert.

Upon locating the vehicle, deputies say law enforcement found the child unharmed inside and were able to recover a handgun and a ballistic vest.

Housey was being held in Georgia awaiting extradition to Beaufort County for charges of second-degree domestic violence, felon in possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a handgun and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

