Mt. Pleasant students celebrate Earth Day with ladybug release

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 6,000 ladybugs were released on Friday as students from a school in Mount Pleasant celebrated Earth day.

At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.

Students also dressed like ladybugs wearing red and black clothing and antennae.

