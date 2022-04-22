Mt. Pleasant students celebrate Earth Day with ladybug release
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 6,000 ladybugs were released on Friday as students from a school in Mount Pleasant celebrated Earth day.
At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.
Students also dressed like ladybugs wearing red and black clothing and antennae.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.