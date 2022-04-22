SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant students celebrate Earth Day with ladybug release

Students also dressed like ladybugs wearing red and black clothing and antennae.
Students also dressed like ladybugs wearing red and black clothing and antennae.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 6,000 ladybugs were released on Friday as students from a school in Mount Pleasant celebrated Earth day.

At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.

Students also dressed like ladybugs wearing red and black clothing and antennae.

At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.(MGH)
At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.(MGH)
At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, students explored the life of a bug as they released ladybugs from the schoolyard back into the environment.(MGH)

