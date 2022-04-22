MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A physician at MUSC is on leave after being accused of taking medication from false prescriptions she wrote.

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance and improper record-keeping, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Bracey wrote prescriptions for the drug Ambien, a sedative. Instead of the pills going to a patient, Bracey allegedly took the pills for her own personal use.

The accusations date back to October of 2020, then again in March and September of 2021, court documents state.

Charleston County deputies arrested Bracey earlier this week.

A judge set Bracey’s bond at $20,000 on Friday. Bracey bonded out just a few hours after being booked into jail.

“MUSC takes very seriously the safety of its patients and employees and will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved in the investigation,” MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine said.

Documents state there is probable cause brought about by the state’s health department, including evidence from the pharmacy, patient medical records and interviews with patients.

