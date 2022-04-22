SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No one will be charged in the mysterious disappearance and death of a Florida woman in Florence County.

WMBF News obtained a document from the State Law Enforcement Division that the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor is declining to pursue any charges related to Sheridan Wahl’s case. (View letter below)

It also declares her death as “accidental by fall.”

Wahl was last seen on Sept. 19 along Ocean Boulevard while she was FaceTiming with her mother. She had come up from Florida to visit her father, according to police. An investigation revealed that her car had been found in a ditch in a cornfield off Keith Lane in Scranton that same day.

RELATED | Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death

Sheridan Wahl's burned car was found in this cornfield in Florence County, about 10 miles from...
Sheridan Wahl's burned car was found in this cornfield in Florence County, about 10 miles from where her body was found.(Source: WMBF News)

Then a couple of days later on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower in Florence County, which is about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

RELATED | Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals

RELATED | Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County

The Florence County coroner issued an autopsy report, determining that Wahl died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall.” He also said her manner of death was classified as “undetermined.”

He explained that there are several types of manners of death: homicide, suicide, accident, natural and undetermined. He said because there was an amount of time that was unaccounted for regarding her whereabouts, he ruled her death as “undetermined.”

The SLED investigation into her death is now officially closed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.
Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
So far, Walmart has hired over 900 associates and they are looking to hire a total of 1,300...
Walmart’s new Ridgeville distribution center brings over 1,000 jobs

Latest News

Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, was set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County....
2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan
More federal aid than ever is coming to the Palmetto state to help low-income families with...
South Carolina energy aid program swamped with appointments
VIDEO: South Carolina energy aid program swamped with appointments
VIDEO: South Carolina energy aid program swamped with appointments
VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 receives grant
VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 receives grant
VIDEO: Walmart opens distribution center in Ridgeville
VIDEO: Walmart opens distribution center in Ridgeville