SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police and federal agents swarmed into a northwest Washington neighborhood on Friday after at least three people were shot in a flurry of gunfire. City officials warned people to stay inside because of an “active threat” as dozens of officers in tactical gear searched for the suspect.

The law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington shortly before 3:30 p.m. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people out of an apartment building. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads.

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place. Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said the victims included two men, who were in stable condition, and a juvenile female who suffered from a “minor gunshot wound.”

Emerman said police were also aware of a video posted online that may be connected to the shooting, though he cautioned that investigators hadn’t yet authenticated the video. Police were questioning witnesses at the scene and were still trying to discern a motive for the shooting, he said.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. Agents from the FBI arrived in an armored vehicle and the U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were also assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden used an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
A Charleston County woman says Trident Medical Center staff, or lack thereof, caused her to...
Woman says she developed ‘disfiguring, life threatening’ injuries due to treatment at Trident Medical Center