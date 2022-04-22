Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Saturday, local nonprofit Race 4 Achievement will host its 7th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K Race in honor of the youngest person killed in the 2015 Mother Emanuel shooting.

Race 4 Achievement promotes education and academic excellence for students in the Lowcountry and the Upstate.

This year’s 5K will start at the South Windermere Center in Charleston, and the reason people are doing it is all for TyWanza Sander. Sanders was 26 years old when he was shot to death while at bible study at Mother Emanuel.

The donut dash race raises money in Sanders’ name awarding a minority graduating senior at three different high schools across the area with a $1,000 scholarship.

Two other scholarships will be given to a senior graduating who plans to enroll at the Citadel, while the other one from the Charleston County School of the Arts.

Co-founder of Race 4 Achievement Dominique Gray said he and Sanders were childhood friends, which is why he’s overwhelmed with community support to participate in the race.

“He left such a long-lasting impression that they decided to get together at 5 o’clock in the morning, and not just for this event but for everything we do in the community. To really pull up our bootstraps and do work in the community. That’s what he inspired in us,” Gray said.

Participants in the race will get a t-shirt, a medal and a swag bag. Once the race wraps up, everyone will end up at the West Ashley Greenway for some Krispy Kreme donuts.

In total, the Donut Dash will raise $4,000 for scholarships in Tywanza Sanders’ name.

