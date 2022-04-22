SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Saturday, local nonprofit Race 4 Achievement will host its 7th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K Race in honor of the youngest person killed in the 2015 Mother Emanuel shooting.

Race 4 Achievement promotes education and academic excellence for students in the Lowcountry and the Upstate.

This year’s 5K will start at the South Windermere Center in Charleston, and the reason people are doing it is all for TyWanza Sander. Sanders was 26 years old when he was shot to death while at bible study at Mother Emanuel.

The donut dash race raises money in Sanders’ name awarding a minority graduating senior at three different high schools across the area with a $1,000 scholarship.

Two other scholarships will be given to a senior graduating who plans to enroll at the Citadel, while the other one from the Charleston County School of the Arts.

Co-founder of Race 4 Achievement Dominique Gray said he and Sanders were childhood friends, which is why he’s overwhelmed with community support to participate in the race.

“He left such a long-lasting impression that they decided to get together at 5 o’clock in the morning, and not just for this event but for everything we do in the community. To really pull up our bootstraps and do work in the community. That’s what he inspired in us,” Gray said.

Participants in the race will get a t-shirt, a medal and a swag bag. Once the race wraps up, everyone will end up at the West Ashley Greenway for some Krispy Kreme donuts.

In total, the Donut Dash will raise $4,000 for scholarships in Tywanza Sanders’ name.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Race honors youngest person killed in Mother Emanuel shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Walmart distribution center opened in Ridgeville
The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project would add one more lane to each side for a grand...
Construction on McConnell Parkway project to ramp up in May, county says
Deputies say the road was closed earlier near Von Ohsen Road for the crash that happened around...
Lincolnville Road reopened following crash involving injuries