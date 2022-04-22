RiverDogs Come Through in Clutch, Shock Sox in Extras

Salem, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs made the big plays when they needed them on the way to a come-from-behind 5-4 extra innings win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field. Dru Baker’s RBI single in the top of the tenth turned out to be the winning hit as Neraldo Catalina held Salem off the board in the bottom half of the inning.

The RiverDogs (7-5) entered the ninth inning trailing by a 4-3 score. Mason Auer led off with a base hit and Bobby Seymour followed by drawing a walk to push the tying run into scoring position. The next hitter was Oneill Manzueta, who lined a base hit into center field that evened the score 4-4. A throwing error on that play allowed both runners to advance an extra 90 feet and put the go-ahead run at third base. However, the next three hitters each struck out to end the inning.

Outfielder Mason Auer saved the game in the bottom of the ninth to send the contest to the extra frame. Auer fielded a ball in the right field corner on a double by Eddinson Paulino and then threw him out at third base on a one-hop throw from near the warning track. The next batter, Marcelo Mayer, followed with what would of been a game-winning single. Instead, he was stranded at first base as the game continued.

In the tenth inning, Baker drove in Shane Sasaki, who began the inning at second base, with a one-out single. With the RiverDogs up 5-4, Catalina entered and stranded the potential tying run at third base.

Salem (8-4) grabbed the lead in the opening frame on an RBI single from Niko Kavadas off of Logan Workman. The RiverDogs tied the score on Carson Williams’ RBI triple in the third inning only to watch the Red Sox move back in front 2-1 with an Eddinson Paulino double.

In the fifth inning, Salem scored the first two runs of the season against Charleston lefty Patrick Wicklander. All of the damage came with two outs on three consecutive hits.

Trailing 4-3 entering the eighth, the RiverDogs made the deficit much more manageable. With two on and two outs, Luis Leon extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single. Gionti Turner followed by beating out an infield single that drove in another run and cut the Red Sox lead to one. A chance to pull even or take the lead in that inning ended when Williams struck out with the bases loaded.

The RiverDogs finished with 11 hits and left 14 men on base. Both Baker and Auer extended hitting streaks to 10 games in the contest. Baker, Williams and Jelfry Marter each finished with multiple hits. Mayer went 4-5 and scored two runs to lead the Red Sox.

Both Workman and Wicklander allowed two runs in 3.1 innings of work. Kyle Whitten earned the win by dealing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts before passing the baton to Catalina for the final frame.

The series will continue on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Sandy Gaston (0-0, 19.29) will take the mound for the RiverDogs. Salem with turn to RHP Angel Bastardo (0-0, 4.91).

