SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs Come Through in Clutch, Shock Sox in Extras

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salem, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs made the big plays when they needed them on the way to a come-from-behind 5-4 extra innings win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field. Dru Baker’s RBI single in the top of the tenth turned out to be the winning hit as Neraldo Catalina held Salem off the board in the bottom half of the inning.

The RiverDogs (7-5) entered the ninth inning trailing by a 4-3 score. Mason Auer led off with a base hit and Bobby Seymour followed by drawing a walk to push the tying run into scoring position. The next hitter was Oneill Manzueta, who lined a base hit into center field that evened the score 4-4. A throwing error on that play allowed both runners to advance an extra 90 feet and put the go-ahead run at third base. However, the next three hitters each struck out to end the inning.

Outfielder Mason Auer saved the game in the bottom of the ninth to send the contest to the extra frame. Auer fielded a ball in the right field corner on a double by Eddinson Paulino and then threw him out at third base on a one-hop throw from near the warning track. The next batter, Marcelo Mayer, followed with what would of been a game-winning single. Instead, he was stranded at first base as the game continued.

In the tenth inning, Baker drove in Shane Sasaki, who began the inning at second base, with a one-out single. With the RiverDogs up 5-4, Catalina entered and stranded the potential tying run at third base.

Salem (8-4) grabbed the lead in the opening frame on an RBI single from Niko Kavadas off of Logan Workman. The RiverDogs tied the score on Carson Williams’ RBI triple in the third inning only to watch the Red Sox move back in front 2-1 with an Eddinson Paulino double.

In the fifth inning, Salem scored the first two runs of the season against Charleston lefty Patrick Wicklander. All of the damage came with two outs on three consecutive hits.

Trailing 4-3 entering the eighth, the RiverDogs made the deficit much more manageable. With two on and two outs, Luis Leon extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single. Gionti Turner followed by beating out an infield single that drove in another run and cut the Red Sox lead to one. A chance to pull even or take the lead in that inning ended when Williams struck out with the bases loaded.

The RiverDogs finished with 11 hits and left 14 men on base. Both Baker and Auer extended hitting streaks to 10 games in the contest. Baker, Williams and Jelfry Marter each finished with multiple hits. Mayer went 4-5 and scored two runs to lead the Red Sox.

Both Workman and Wicklander allowed two runs in 3.1 innings of work. Kyle Whitten earned the win by dealing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts before passing the baton to Catalina for the final frame.

The series will continue on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Sandy Gaston (0-0, 19.29) will take the mound for the RiverDogs. Salem with turn to RHP Angel Bastardo (0-0, 4.91).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael John McKeever Jr., 17, was last seen on April 6, Mount Pleasant Police say.
After 2 weeks, still no sign of missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Sterling Christopher Butler is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to...
Police charge carjacking suspect after tracking cell phone numbers, IP addresses
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence
Crews were working to separate two large trucks involved in a crash on the truck lane of the...
Don Holt truck lane reopens after crash scene cleared
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested

Latest News

Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/21)
Lowcountry high school lacrosse playoff scores (4/20)
VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
VIDEO: Boys lacrosse playoff highlights (4/20)
Earl Brown Jr., who led the team to a region title in 2011, is returning to Burke as the new...
Burke brings Earl Brown Jr. back as new head football coach