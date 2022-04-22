SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Supreme Court returns 14 congregations to the Episcopal Church after lawsuit

The South Carolina Supreme court made a decision in an Episcopal Church lawsuit that has been...
The South Carolina Supreme court made a decision in an Episcopal Church lawsuit that has been going on for nearly a decade.(Live 5 News)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme court made a decision in an Episcopal Church lawsuit that has been going on for nearly a decade. 

The court ruled on Wednesday that 14 of 29 parishes will be returned to the Episcopal Church after a split in the organization. Those 29 parishes were part of a schism in which they left the Episcopal Church in 2012 and later joined the Anglican Church in North America.

The Right Reverend Bishop Ruth Woodliff-Stanley is the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, and says she’s grateful the courts have finally made a decision.

“I’m grateful because it allows us to move forward with a focus on the things we have always cared about the most. And those are the matters in this diocese and in this state that are places where we most need to bring the gospel of Jesus Christ, so the places where people are suffering, the greatest places where people are experiencing the ravages of poverty, of racism,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

The court ruled that 14 of the 29 parishes did create an “irrevocable trust in favor of the National Church and its diocese.”

Therefore, the 14 parishes property rightfully belongs to the Episcopal Diocese.

Woodliff-Stanley says now her diocese has decisions to make about how to move forward with the 14 parishes that are being returned.

She says it’s not going to be one handing over of keys and changing of staff, saying there will be lots of conversations.

“We will make those decisions mindful of the pastoral needs and the lives of the people who are currently in properties that we may be now responsible for and stewarding. We will have a strong concern for their cares,” said Woodliff-Stanley.

One of the properties is Old St. Andrew’s Church in Charleston.

The church was built in 1706 and is the oldest house of worship in the state. Woodliff-Stanley says she knows Charleston churches have a lot of meaning to people, and she wants to handle the next steps with care.

“These are historic properties, important properties in the state of South Carolina where you know, people have baptized their children. They have been married there. They have buried their dead there...so these properties have a great deal of significance to all of us,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

She re-iterated she wants the next steps to be a collaboration.

Woodliff-Stanley says she is already in contact with Bishop Chip Edgar from the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina about what comes next.

“I believe that he holds that faith and I hold that faith,” Woodliff-Stanley said. “So that gives me tremendous hope about our capacity to have even difficult conversations and challenging moments that I think are going to be held in the deeper truth that what calls us together is deeper than than what divides us.”

She says she does nothave concerns for the process, only hope for the future.

But she does acknowledge that while some people are celebrating the decision, many are mourning it.

“We have great concern for the pastoral needs of everyone involved,’ Woodliff-Stanley said. “And so I want folks to rest assured that those needs will be front and center as we work I hope in the spirit of collaboration with the folks in those churches where the responsibility and the ownership for those churches is changing,”

The 14 parishes being returned to the Episcopal Church are: Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant; Good Shepherd, Charleston; Holy Comforter, Sumter; Holy Cross, Stateburg; Holy Trinity, Charleston; St. Bartholomew’s, Hartsville; St. David’s, Cheraw; St. Luke’s, Hilton Head; St. Matthew’s, Fort Motte; St. James, Charleston; St. John’s, Johns Island; St. Jude’s, Walterboro; Trinity, Myrtle Beach; and Old St. Andrew’s, Charleston.

The 15 other parishes in the lawsuit will remain with the Anglican Church.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured...
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Authorities say a 21-year-old man is facing charges after he fled two traffic stops and crashed...
Report: Driver fled two traffic stops before crashing into marsh
.Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said 33-year-old Kevin Izzard Jr....
Authorities identify man killed following Summerville vehicle crash

Latest News

A James Island community with roots tracing back to the 1800s is one step closer to being...
James Island community closer to historical designation
After nearly a year of construction an $8 million pedestrian bridge in North Charleston is...
Pedestrian bridge key for redeveloping the Navy base nears completion
Over the last year, the City of Charleston spent six figures in COVID testing through a private...
YPFI: Charleston spent $100K on COVID testing for city employees
The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Dorchester County jury found 43-year-old...
Repeat offender who killed man to get money for daughter’s prom gets life sentence