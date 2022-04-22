Sumter Co. deputies search for missing man with medical, mental health condition

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man with mental health and medical conditions.

Alex Antrawne Brailsford, 36, was last seen leaving Lakeside Drive in Sumter driving a dark gray 2012 BMW 528i with the plate number VBA 799.

Brailsford may go by the nickname “King”, according to deputies.

Brailsford is described as 5′11″ and weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with the letter “M” on the back, blue jeans and a lime green jacket with a red stripe and black cap.

If you see him, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

